Future of politics closely tied to IK: Fawad

LAHORE: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has stated that the future of Pakistani politics is closely tied to the former prime minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media at the Lahore High Court, Chaudhry emphasised that the primary concern is Imran Khan’s release from jail. He accused the current PTI leadership of being complicit in keeping the party founder imprisoned to diminish his political influence. He criticised the existing PTI leaders, labelling them as unfit to lead any movement and asserting they have failed to gain public support.

Additionally, he dismissed Aliya Hamza’s contributions to the political struggle and suggested that if Imran Khan’s sons were to enter the political arena, it could dramatically change the landscape. He also said there was no room for additional political parties in Pakistan, suggesting that any new party would be as insignificant as Reham Khan’s, implying it would have minimal influence.

Chaudhry also claimed that the legal cases against him lack merit and warned that the Anti-Terrorism Court’s (ATC) decision could further escalate political tensions.

