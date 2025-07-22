BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-22

Afghan acting FM to visit Pakistan for high-level talks next month

Naveed Siddiqui Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 07:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is expected to visit Pakistan early next month along with a delegation for high-level talks for expansion of bilateral economic, trade and political cooperation and reduction of bilateral tension, reliable sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) revealed on Monday.

This would be Muttaqi’s first visit to Pakistan in two years, highlighting the uptick in high-level exchanges between the two neighbouring countries during recent months.

Sources said that the final dates for the visit are currently being worked out by Islamabad and Kabul. The visit follows an invitation extended by Deputy Foreign Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, during his visit to Afghanistan on April 19.

Muttaqi’s visit will help further promote and strengthen bilateral relations. The ties between Islamabad and Kabul remain tense due to surge in terrorism from across the border. Pakistan had repeatedly urged Afghanistan to stop use of its soil against Pakistan and dismantle Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts.

It is worth mentioning here that the two leaders have met several times during last couple of months, including in Beijing, where China hosted an informal trilateral meeting aimed at strengthening Pakistan-Afghanistan ties and promoting regional connectivity. They also held discussions in Istanbul on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting late last month.

In a substantial diplomatic development, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to elevate their Charge d’affaires to the level of ambassadors. Pakistan has upgraded Ubaidullah Nizamani to the rank of full Ambassador, while Sardar Shakeeb has been elevated to Ambassador in Islamabad in a tit-for-tat move.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Dar also paid an important one-day visit to Kabul last week, accompanied by a high-level Pakistani delegation.

During the visit, he held extensive talks with top Afghan leadership on the sidelines of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Framework Agreement discussions.

Leadership of Pakistan and Afghanistan has agreed to elevate the relationships to new heights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MoFA Amir Khan Muttaqi afghan acting foreign minister Pakistan and Afghanistan Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Comments

200 characters

Afghan acting FM to visit Pakistan for high-level talks next month

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Foreign investors: FY25 profit repatriation totals $2.22bn

Customs’ value fixed on solar panels import

Punjab’s ‘Green Tractor Programme’: CCP may take suo motu notice of exclusion of imported tractors

Panels formed to address issues facing gas sector

Medical devices: PM unveils digital licensing system

Senate polls: PTI bags six, opposition wins five seats in KP

Austrian co has shown interest in ML-1 project construction, Senate body meeting told

Monsoon floods: death toll reaches 221

18 near-completion projects in FY26L NHA allocated Rs20.5bn against Rs56.9bn demand

Read more stories