LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of the death of 03 youth due to drowning in a canal in Sarai Alamgir. She has sought a report about the unfortunate incident.

She has extended her heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved families. She has appealed to the public, especially parents, to prevent their children from bathing in rainwater drains, canals and rivers.

