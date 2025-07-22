BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Print 2025-07-22

Huzaifa wins ‘8th Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship’

Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

LAHORE: Pakistan’s emerging squash sensation, Huzaifa Shahid, has triumphed once again on the international stage by winning the Boys Under-15 title at the 8th Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship, held at the Sarawak Squash Centre in Malaysia.

Displaying exceptional skill and composure, Huzaifa defeated Malaysia’s Lokkhesh Wigneswaran in straight sets (3–0) in the final, solidifying his position as one of the most promising junior squash players in the region.

This latest win adds to Huzaifa’s growing list of achievements in 2025, including a Silver Medal at the 21st Penang Malaysian Junior Open earlier this month, and a national title from the Islamabad U-15 National Junior Open earlier this year. His remarkable form is a continuation of an exceptional 2024 season, during which he secured major victories at the Japan Junior Open, Hong Kong Junior Squash Championship, and the Australian Junior Open — a rare international sweep that established him as one of the top junior players from Pakistan on the global stage.

Congratulating the young champion, Mehreen Dawood, Board Governor of BARD Foundation, said: “Huzaifa Shahid represents the kind of grit and excellence we stand for at BARD Foundation. His journey inspires young athletes to believe that with discipline and support, global success is possible. We are proud to back his dreams and watch him bring pride to Pakistan again and again.”

Abdul Razak Dawood, President of BARD Foundation, emphasized the importance of nurturing such talent: “Huzaifa has not only brought laurels to Pakistan but is helping shape a brighter, stronger future for squash in the country. At BARD Foundation, we remain deeply committed to supporting exceptional young athletes who are elevating Pakistan’s name on the world stage.”

It may be noted that Huzaifa’s journey stands as an inspiring example of what focused effort, consistent support, and national pride can achieve. His continued rise in international squash sends a strong message about the potential of Pakistan’s youth and the power of believing in their dreams.

