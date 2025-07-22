BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-22

PML-N’s Hafiz Abdul Karim elected member of Senate

Published July 22, 2025

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) clinched the Senate seat from Punjab as Hafiz Abdul Karim got elected as the member of the upper house of the Parliament on Monday.

The PML-N-backed candidate got 243 votes and became Senator on the seat that fell vacant after the demise of Prof Sajid Mir.

The voting began at 9:00am and continued until 4:00pm. A total of 345 members cast their votes for the seat, with four candidates in the race.

The PML-N appointed Chief Whip Rana Arshad as its polling agent, while the opposition nominated Rana Shehbaz for the role.

The candidates include PML-N’s Hafiz Abdul Karim, PTI’s Mehr Abdul Sattar, and independent contenders Khadija Siddiqi and Ejaz Minhas.

The newly elected Senator, Hafiz Abdul Karim, expressed gratitude to the PML-N leadership and allied parties’ members, pledging to raise a strong voice in the Upper House for the betterment of the country and public welfare. He vowed to actively represent Punjab and contribute to national policymaking.

PML-N Chief Whip Rana Muhammad Arshad stated that the ruling coalition members remained united and fully followed the party leadership’s instructions. Party leader Shoaib Siddiqui expressed confidence that Hafiz Abdul Karim would effectively represent Punjab, the country’s largest province, in the Senate.

During the voting process, PML-N senior leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif cut short her visit to flood-affected areas to arrive at the Punjab Assembly to ensure support for her party’s candidate. Both the ruling alliance and opposition actively campaigned for their respective candidates throughout the election process.

