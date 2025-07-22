PBCC gets cricket stadium; Indian blind cricket team invited

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Department handed over the control of Asia’s first designated Blind Cricket Stadium to Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) at an impressive ceremony held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library and Youth Centre on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar was the chief guest on this occasion. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan, Divisional Sports Officer Tanveer Abbas and members and officials of World Champion Pakistan Blind Cricket Team were also present on this occasion.

Divisional Sports Officer Tanveer Abbas and PBCC Syed Sultan Shah singed the handing over documents at the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said that the Blind Cricket Stadium at Rakh Jhedu is a gift from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for Blind Cricket Team. “Pakistan is the first country in Asia to build a dedicated cricket stadium for blind cricket team. I congratulated the National Blind cricket team on this great achievement,” he said, adding: “There is no doubt that the National Blind cricket team has won several coveted world titles for the country”.

Faisal Ayub Khokhar invited Indian blind cricket team to play competitive cricket against Pakistan team at this venue. “We are quite upbeat that Pakistan team once again will beat India at the newly constructed stadium. There is no doubt that India had more resources than Pakistan but even then they don’t have a single stadium dedicated for their national blind cricket team.”

He further said that Punjab Sports Department has completed the construction of Blind Cricket stadium with full dedication for which I paid tribute to the entire team of Punjab Sports Department. “Probably, today is the biggest day in the last one and half year”.

Sharing more details, he announced that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will inaugurate the International Squash Complex at Nishtar Park Sports Complex and first baseball ground of the province within two months’ period. “Punjab Sports Department is promoting true sports culture across the province in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz,” he said.

Earlier, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial presented a welcome address stating that pedal tennis courts are being constructed in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. “A state-of-the-art volleyball complex is also being constructed in Lahore, he said.”

He further said that other special children will also be able to play at the newly constructed Blind Cricket Stadium. “Punjab Sports Department is taking effective measures for the promotion of sports culture across all districts of the province,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025