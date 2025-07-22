BML 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-22

Militants use drones to drop bombs on security forces

Reuters Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 08:27am

PESHAWAR: Militants in Pakistan have started using commercially acquired quadcopter drones to drop bombs on security forces in the country’s northwest, police said, a potentially dangerous development in the volatile region.

The use of such drones, which are powered by four rotors allowing for vertical take-off and landing, is worrying the overstretched and under-equipped police force, the frontline against militant attacks, officials said.

Two quadcopters sent by the militants targeted a police station earlier this month, killing a woman and injuring three children in a nearby house in Bannu district, said police officer Muhammad Anwar.

A drone spotted over another police station on Saturday was shot down with assault rifles, he said. It was armed with a mortar shell, he said.

At least eight such drone attacks have targeted police and security forces in Bannu and adjacent areas in the last two and a half months, he said.

Regional police chief Sajjad Khan said militants were still trying to master the use of the drones.

“The militants have acquired these modern tools, but they are in the process of experimentation and that’s why they can’t hit their targets accurately,” he added. The militants are using the quadcopters to drop improvised explosive devices or mortar shells on their targets, five security officials said. They said these explosive devices were packed with ball bearings or pieces of iron.

