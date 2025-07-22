FIA asked to dismantle illegal migration networks

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch a large-scale operation against the mafia involved in illegal immigration, vowing a zero-tolerance policy against those damaging the country’s reputation.

Chairing a high-level meeting at FIA Headquarters, Naqvi urged the agency to curb illegal migration and dismantle the networks facilitating it. He instructed FIA officials to initiate a comprehensive crackdown and adopt aggressive measures to eradicate the menace.

To improve public facilitation, the minister ordered the simplification of immigration process at airports and the establishment of Fast Track Counters for quicker clearance of passengers. He also emphasised the need to modernise the agency, directing officials to submit proposals for amending existing laws and rules to enhance FIA’s effectiveness.

The meeting was briefed by FIA Director General Raja Riffat Mukhtar on ongoing institutional reforms. Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, the interior secretary, chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), and senior FIA officers also attended the meeting.

Naqvi approved the immediate provision of modern technology and essential weaponry to bolster FIA’s operational capacity. He said public expectations must be met in line with government directives and stressed that the agency’s performance will determine future incentives.

Recognising the shortage of manpower, the minister ordered prompt recruitment against all approved vacant positions. He also called for a master plan for renovating the FIA Headquarters building and directed the early transfer of the FIA Academy to its newly-allotted land. Additionally, he instructed immediate restoration of the FIA Zonal Office in Karachi.

Naqvi offered Fateha and laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument, paying rich tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025