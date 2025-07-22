Federal capital: Depts directed to expedite development projects

ISLAMABAD: In a high-level review meeting held at the CDA Headquarters, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, directed all concerned departments to expedite ongoing development projects across various sectors of the capital while maintaining the highest standards of quality and public service.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Engineering Syed Naffasat Raza, Member Planning Dr Khalid Hafeez, Member Environment Asfandyar Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, DG Resources CDA, Director Coordination CDA, and others.

The discussion centred on reviewing the pace and progress of development activities in sectors,C-14, C-15, C-16, E-12, I-12, H-16, I-16, I-17, and Park Enclave. Randhawa emphasised that while the pace of work must be increased, there should be zero compromise on construction standards and infrastructure quality.

To further enhance citizen facilitation, Randhawa directed that the concerned CDA directorates—particularly the Directorate of Coordination—establish on-site offices in sectors where development is underway. These offices, he stated, would help address public complaints and issues at the doorstep, ensuring that grievances are resolved quickly and transparently.

He stressed that all camp offices must function with full adherence to the principles of transparency, legality, and justice. “Public service must remain at the core of all field operations,” he said.

In addition, Randhawa instructed officials to install modern and aesthetically pleasing street lighting and improve the road infrastructure across all newly-developing sectors. He also ordered the widening of main entry points to these sectors and the immediate removal of all encroachments and illegal structures in accordance with CDA regulations.

Particular emphasis was placed on Park Enclave, where the chairman called for an immediate acceleration of development work. He also directed officials to resolve all obstacles hampering progress in any sector on a priority basis.

Recognising recent institutional achievements, Randhawa appreciated the historic success of CDA’s commercial plot auctions and lauded the performance of all relevant departments. He instructed the Finance Wing to allocate appropriate funds to support the timely completion of development projects.

“The CDA is committed to delivering well-planned, modern, and citizen-friendly urban infrastructure. Our field presence must be strong, responsive, and accountable. No delay or compromise will be tolerated,” Randhawa concluded.

The meeting reaffirmed CDA’s determination to ensure efficient service delivery and visible progress on the ground, aligning with the vision of a more developed and well-managed capital city.

