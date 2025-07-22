BML 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Chief of Royal Saudi Naval Forces

Naveed Butt Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 08:24am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Vice Admiral Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Ghoraibi, Chief of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

The president presented the award during a special investiture ceremony held in Islamabad at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces and Saudi Arabia were also present in the ceremony.

The ceremony was also attended by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy.

The award was presented in recognition of Vice Admiral Al Ghoraibi’s professional achievements and his role in strengthening the friendship between the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Pakistan Navy.

Following the ceremony, the Chief of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces called on the president.

The president congratulated Vice Admiral Al Ghoraibi on receiving the award and acknowledged his efforts in promoting cooperation between the navies of the two brotherly nations.

The president highlighted that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia, adding that the people and government of Pakistan deeply appreciate the Kingdom’s support during challenging times.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing engagements between the Pakistan Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, the president called for further enhancement of navy-to-navy collaboration.

He appreciated the participation of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces in Exercise AMAN-25 and AMAN Dialogue-25, held in February 2025, noting that such joint activities contribute to promoting maritime cooperation and mutual understanding.

The president also praised the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, which he said is steering the Kingdom towards transformation, progress, and long-term prosperity.

He expressed appreciation for the trust placed by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces in the Pakistan Navy’s training system and emphasized the importance of expanding training cooperation between the two navies.

The president asked the Vice Admiral Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Ghoraibi to convey his warm greetings and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, reaffirming Pakistan’s strong bond with Saudi Arabia.

