IEEE Fair 2025: Sindh govt to ensure all necessary facilities: Sharjeel

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced the provision of all necessary facilities for the IEEE Fair 2025. Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has stated that the Sindh government fully supports all positive initiatives aimed at strengthening the national economy. He added that the IEEE Fair 2025 will serve as an excellent platform to showcase Pakistani products to international markets.

In a statement, Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the Sindh government fully supports initiatives and platforms that contribute positively to the development and stability of the national economy.

He added that revolutionary steps have been taken in the energy sector within the Sindh province, country’s most affordable electricity is now being produced by the Nooriabad Wind Power Project, a major milestone for the national economy.

