State will ensure justice: CM terms Degari killing case ‘test case’

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday clarified that there was no marital relationship between the man and woman who were brutally killed in an alleged honour killing in Sanjeedi Degari, a suburb of Quetta.

Terming it a “test case” for his administration, he vowed that all those responsible for the crime would be brought to justice.

Speaking at an emergency press conference in Quetta, the chief minister said that 11 suspects had so far been arrested, and law enforcement agencies were conducting raids to apprehend more. “Whoever is involved in this case will be arrested, produced before a court, and punished in accordance with the law,” he asserted.

CM Bugti rejected the widespread impression on social media that the deceased were a recently married couple. “There was no marital relationship between the two,” he said, adding that both the woman and the man were already parents—she had five children and the man had five or six.

The clarification comes in the wake of a disturbing video that went viral last week, purportedly showing the execution of the couple in the name of honour. The incident, believed to have taken place days before Eid-ul-Azha, sparked national outrage and prompted the Balochistan High Court to take suo motu notice.

The chief minister said the provincial administration had taken notice of the incident even before the video gained attention on social media. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring justice, stating that the state would not abandon the oppressed. “This case involves victims, and the state is firmly standing with them,” he said.

He also confirmed that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) concerned had been suspended for negligence, and further disciplinary actions would be taken against those who failed in their duties.

Calling the Degari killings a “test case,” Bugti stressed that no individual or group could be allowed to operate above the law. He said the incident had raised questions about the misuse of Jirga systems and tribal authority in criminal matters.

“No attempt is being made to disarm tribal society, but no society can condone such killings,” he said. “The factors behind this crime must be uncovered. Jirgas that promote such actions are being actively stopped by the state. The government will be run under the Constitution.”

In response to questions about the broader law and order situation in the province, the chief minister said that security forces had killed 10 militants in an operation conducted the previous day. “These terrorists seek soft targets and attempt to flee after carrying out attacks. But our forces are effectively countering them,” he said.

Bugti criticised elements that he claimed were exaggerating the security threat in Balochistan, stating that the situation was gradually improving. “The people should not be afraid. We are defeating terrorism and will restore peace across the province.”