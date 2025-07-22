Gaza: a positive development

It is heartening to note that the UK and more than 20 other countries have called for an immediate end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza. These countries, according to media reports, have pointed out, among other things, that the Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity. They have, therefore, called upon the Israeli government to immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid and to urgently enable the UN and humanitarian NGOs to do their life saving work safely and effectively.

The Foreign Ministers of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK have signed the statement with a view to successfully persuading the Zionist state to stop war in the interest of Israelis, Palestinians and the entire region. Interestingly, the US is among the countries that have not signed this document.

I have a question: are they not in favor of an immediate ceasefire and a political pathway to security and peace in the region? US President Donald Trump, in particular, is required to exert his pressure on Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to successfully broker a ceasefire.

Salahuddin Syed (Karachi)

