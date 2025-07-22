River Chenab rises rapidly; flood risk escalates at Head Marala

WAZIRABAD: The water level continuously in River Chenab at Wazirabad at the Head Marala Barrage near Sialkot has been recorded at 126,792 cusecs and water outflow is 103,342 cusecs.

The irrigation department reported that the water inflow has reached 57,250 cusecs and the discharge is recorded at 52,919 cusecs at Khanki Barrage. At Head Qadirabad, the water inflow is recorded at 46,507 cusecs and the discharge is 31,507 cusec. It is expected that more than 1 lakh cusecs of water is expected to flow into Khanki Barrage in the next three hours.