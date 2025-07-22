BML 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
BOP 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
DCL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.51%)
DGKC 174.90 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.15%)
FCCL 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
GCIL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.20 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.21%)
NBP 123.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.61%)
PAEL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PPL 163.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.49%)
PREMA 41.03 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
PRL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
PTC 24.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (6.29%)
SNGP 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.6%)
SSGC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.23%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TPLP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TREET 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.47%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
BR100 14,288 Increased By 148.5 (1.05%)
BR30 39,574 Increased By 247.3 (0.63%)
KSE100 139,338 Increased By 1120.7 (0.81%)
KSE30 42,558 Increased By 402.6 (0.96%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-22

River Chenab rises rapidly; flood risk escalates at Head Marala

NNI Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 08:21am

WAZIRABAD: The water level continuously in River Chenab at Wazirabad at the Head Marala Barrage near Sialkot has been recorded at 126,792 cusecs and water outflow is 103,342 cusecs.

The irrigation department reported that the water inflow has reached 57,250 cusecs and the discharge is recorded at 52,919 cusecs at Khanki Barrage. At Head Qadirabad, the water inflow is recorded at 46,507 cusecs and the discharge is 31,507 cusec. It is expected that more than 1 lakh cusecs of water is expected to flow into Khanki Barrage in the next three hours.

flood River Chenab Water inflow Head Marala Barrage

Comments

200 characters

River Chenab rises rapidly; flood risk escalates at Head Marala

PSX opens on a positive note, gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer approves revival strategy, eyes entry into IT sector

Oil falls as trade war concerns increase worries about fuel demand

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Foreign investors: FY25 profit repatriation totals $2.22bn

Customs’ value fixed on solar panels import

Punjab’s ‘Green Tractor Programme’: CCP may take suo motu notice of exclusion of imported tractors

Panels formed to address issues facing gas sector

Read more stories