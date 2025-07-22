BML 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
BOP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.62%)
DCL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
DGKC 174.95 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (2.18%)
FCCL 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
GCIL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.08%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.44%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.97%)
NBP 123.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.39%)
PAEL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PPL 163.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
PREMA 41.03 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
PRL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.59%)
SNGP 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.6%)
SSGC 44.43 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.89%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.47%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
BR100 14,292 Increased By 152.1 (1.08%)
BR30 39,558 Increased By 231.4 (0.59%)
KSE100 139,298 Increased By 1080.6 (0.78%)
KSE30 42,538 Increased By 382.8 (0.91%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-22

Livestock sector: Sindh, Balochistan agree to bolster cooperation

Recorder Report Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 08:12am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his meeting with Balochistan’s Livestock Minister Sardarzada Mir Faisal Jamali, decided to exchange superior livestock breeds and to bolster cooperation in livestock development between the two provinces.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Sindh’s Minister for Fisheries and Livestock, Muhammad Ali Malkani.

As part of this collaboration, an agreement was reached to organise a cattle show in Jacobabad, where Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed his commitment to personally participate and extend an invitation to the Balochistan Chief Minister. He emphasised the importance of joint research efforts between the livestock departments of both provinces.

Separately, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met with the UAE Ambassador, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and exploring investment opportunities, particularly in public-private partnerships.

The ambassador congratulated the Chief Minister on the recent construction of Shahrah-e-Bhutto and confirmed that UAE investors would soon visit Sindh to review various projects.

Both leaders also agreed to collaborate on initiatives aimed at women’s empowerment, with the UAE planning projects focused on health, employment, and education for women in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Balochistan Livestock sector Muhammad Ali Malkani CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah Sardarzada Mir Faisal Jamali

Comments

200 characters

Livestock sector: Sindh, Balochistan agree to bolster cooperation

PSX opens on a positive note, gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash

Oil falls as trade war concerns increase worries about fuel demand

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Foreign investors: FY25 profit repatriation totals $2.22bn

Customs’ value fixed on solar panels import

Punjab’s ‘Green Tractor Programme’: CCP may take suo motu notice of exclusion of imported tractors

Panels formed to address issues facing gas sector

Medical devices: PM unveils digital licensing system

Read more stories