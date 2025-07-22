Livestock sector: Sindh, Balochistan agree to bolster cooperation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his meeting with Balochistan’s Livestock Minister Sardarzada Mir Faisal Jamali, decided to exchange superior livestock breeds and to bolster cooperation in livestock development between the two provinces.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Sindh’s Minister for Fisheries and Livestock, Muhammad Ali Malkani.

As part of this collaboration, an agreement was reached to organise a cattle show in Jacobabad, where Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed his commitment to personally participate and extend an invitation to the Balochistan Chief Minister. He emphasised the importance of joint research efforts between the livestock departments of both provinces.

Separately, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met with the UAE Ambassador, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and exploring investment opportunities, particularly in public-private partnerships.

The ambassador congratulated the Chief Minister on the recent construction of Shahrah-e-Bhutto and confirmed that UAE investors would soon visit Sindh to review various projects.

Both leaders also agreed to collaborate on initiatives aimed at women’s empowerment, with the UAE planning projects focused on health, employment, and education for women in Sindh.

