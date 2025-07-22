Bureaucracy the main hurdle

Modernizing governance is the biggest challenge faced by the government the ‘Baboo’-friendly Prime Minister (PM) has spoken against his own loyalists. His cabinet includes powerful bureaucrats from Punjab and the former Chief Secretary who now sits as the Cabinet Secretary in complete harmony.

The meeting was convened to review the new expert driven framework introduced by the Power Division. To achieve efficient and accountable governance, professionalization and decentralization have been adopted. He blamed the institutional inertia in blocking the much-needed reforms in the bureaucracy.

I am not sure whether he was speaking his heart out or was reading the prepared text as he has enjoyed very cordial relationship with the bureaucrats. It is indeed interesting that every ruler starts with the praise of the ‘Baboos’ but then finally turns against them at the end of their rule. Those who control the files have the final laugh. Worldwide, bureaucrats have been outdated for about half a century. Technocrats have taken over.

Confusion prevails over understanding of the role of these so-called experts who have been called in to replace the obsolete ‘Baboos’. I remember my meeting with prime minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali on June 26, 2004. As Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) I was invited for my professional input into the Sui Gas project for supply of natural gas to Ziarat. After the formal discussions, I floated the idea of bringing in the ‘technocrats’ for better governance. Prompt came the reply, “They are not elected”.

He was misguided by the aides in his Secretariat who surrounded him. I had to explain that technocrats replace bureaucrats not politicians. In a technology-driven complex environment of today ‘generalists’ cannot deliver they are replaced by individuals with technical background combined with management skills.

Jamali was a well-meaning honest politician; he decided to pursue the option of inducting technocrats in all technical ministries. Fortunately, I was able to leave guidelines for this switch to take place. On a happy note, we left his office around 3pm. On the 9pm news that night it was announced that Jamali had resigned.

Experts do bring technical know-how but cannot understand the bureaucratic loops and the file work unless they have been trained in management in their respective area of expertise,; only such a person qualifies to be a technocrat. Bhutto-style of governance is remembered till today. His file and paperwork were excellent. No ‘Baboo’ could hide behind the papers/procedures. Files were returned within 24 hours either with approval or written comments by the PM.

Every ministry had a night Section Officer who was responsible for late hours co-ordination as the PM worked round-the-clock. Through lateral entry several technocrats were appointed Federal Secretaries to efficiently run their ministries. Engr Masood Hasan headed the Defence Production Division; Nasim Ahmed was appointed Secretary Information while Dr Muhammad Ajmal, a prominent educationist, took over Education.

The PM is right; bureaucracy is the main hurdle. Institutional inertia is insurmountable. As three-time Chief Minister (CM) of Pakistan’s largest province he has a team of loyalists who can bring about the much-sought change provided the ‘Baboos’ are willing to give up their grip over real power. The big question is: who will bell the cat?

After taking charge as Chairman PSF, in 2002, I decided to call on the minister. After exchange of pleasantries, I requested him to bring in technocrats to run the important ministry of science and technology (MoST).

He was very excited with the idea and asked me to prepare Job Descriptions (JDs) for the top three positions (Secretary, Additional Secretary, Joint Secretary). Within a few days I submitted the JDs but there was no response. As the matter was crucial for the ministry, I decided to meet the minister again.

On inquiry he told me that he had forwarded the JDs to the Secretary for a necessary action. Baffled, I asked him why on earth will the secretary give up his job to be replaced by a technocrat?

The minister had no answer. I could sense his reluctance to take on the ‘Baboos’. My parting suggestion to him was to get approval of the President and hire technocrats for the three positions on open merit to set the ball rolling but he shied away. Till today MoST remains ineffective, several of its affiliated departments are either being shut down or without professional leadership.

Accountability remains a buzz-word only to please the galleries. Bureaucracy has been able to dodge all forms of checks to its un-limited authority. Major recommendations to reform the bureaucracy were prepared by Justice A. R. Cornelius Commission in the decade of the sixties. Justice Cornelius was himself a Civil Servant, who rose through the ranks of judiciary to reach the position of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

He understood the importance of introducing accountability to contain executive abuse. His recommendations were hijacked by the powerful bureaucrats of their times before they could be implemented. Finally, his inputs were enacted in the 1972 interim constitution as article 216 for the formation of Administrative Accountability Courts. In the permanent 1973 version taxation was removed and a toned-done article 212 was included.

The courts were never established. Finally, in 1979, the entire article was removed through a Martial Law Act. Bureaucracy prevailed as always. Lt-Gen. Ghulam Jillani Khan as Governor Punjab proposed the idea of ‘Citizen’s Desks’ for the redressal of public complaints but there was no implementation. According to Jillani Sb, the President wanted to preserve status-quo to prolong his rule, reforms were not part of his agenda.

Yes, indeed hurdles must be removed. It is not only Pakistan, all the 56 colonial states left by the British continue to suffer. De-colonization must take place. In a democratic country people are respected as customers. With well-entrenched bureaucracy it is an up-hill task which must be challenged with a firm resolve to serve not rule as has been the case. ‘Kadam Baraho’ is the standard slogans of the Sharifs.

