BML 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
BOP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
DCL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.13%)
DGKC 174.75 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.06%)
FCCL 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
GCIL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 146.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.07%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.44%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 84.07 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.06%)
NBP 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.7%)
PAEL 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
PPL 163.89 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.48%)
PREMA 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.28%)
PRL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
PTC 24.68 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.07%)
SNGP 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.6%)
SSGC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.23%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
TRG 56.76 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.49%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
BR100 14,288 Increased By 148.5 (1.05%)
BR30 39,574 Increased By 247.3 (0.63%)
KSE100 139,334 Increased By 1115.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 42,550 Increased By 395.1 (0.94%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-22

Senate body seeks requisite info on IPPs agreements

Naveed Butt Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Devolution, expressing strong disapproval over the absence of the secretary Establishment Division in the meeting, and directed that the requisite information on independent power producers (IPPs) agreements be provided to the committee at the earliest.

The committee met with Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardhy Taimur in the chair at the Parliament Lodges on Monday. The committee reviewed the performance and ongoing initiatives of the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division.

At the outset, the committee expressed strong displeasure over the absence of the secretary Establishment Division. Members of the committee emphasised the importance of accountability among government departments, noting that all public servants are paid through taxpayers’ money and must fulfill their responsibilities with integrity and commitment. It was further observed that bureaucratic attitudes marked by ego and non-cooperation hinder institutional performance and must be addressed systematically.

The chairperson directed that the secretary Establishment Division to ensure attendance in the next meeting to assist in resolving the committee’s pending agenda item, while directing that the requisite information on IPP agreements be provided to the committee at the earliest.

During the session, the secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division delivered a detailed briefing on the ministry’s structure, functions, and ongoing efforts for the preservation of Pakistan’s cultural sites.

He highlighted the issue of inadequate funding, noting that while the ministry had requested Rs 20 billion from the Planning Commission, only Rs 2 billion had been allocated. He said this amount was insufficient to sustain both the ministry’s administrative operations and its developmental projects.

He informed the committee that the ministry had successfully issued a yearly events calendar and had maintained weekly cultural activities without interruption.

Senator Dr Zarqaa raised the issue of antiquities theft and their illegal transfer abroad. In response, the secretary stated that the ministry was actively working in coordination with law enforcement agencies to prevent such practices, while return of artifacts is also continuously happening.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IPPs power sector Establishment Division Senate panel IPPs agreements

Comments

200 characters

Senate body seeks requisite info on IPPs agreements

PSX opens on a positive note, gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer approves revival strategy, eyes entry into IT sector

Oil falls as trade war concerns increase worries about fuel demand

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Foreign investors: FY25 profit repatriation totals $2.22bn

Customs’ value fixed on solar panels import

Punjab’s ‘Green Tractor Programme’: CCP may take suo motu notice of exclusion of imported tractors

Panels formed to address issues facing gas sector

Read more stories