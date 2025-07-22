Senate body seeks requisite info on IPPs agreements

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Devolution, expressing strong disapproval over the absence of the secretary Establishment Division in the meeting, and directed that the requisite information on independent power producers (IPPs) agreements be provided to the committee at the earliest.

The committee met with Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardhy Taimur in the chair at the Parliament Lodges on Monday. The committee reviewed the performance and ongoing initiatives of the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division.

At the outset, the committee expressed strong displeasure over the absence of the secretary Establishment Division. Members of the committee emphasised the importance of accountability among government departments, noting that all public servants are paid through taxpayers’ money and must fulfill their responsibilities with integrity and commitment. It was further observed that bureaucratic attitudes marked by ego and non-cooperation hinder institutional performance and must be addressed systematically.

The chairperson directed that the secretary Establishment Division to ensure attendance in the next meeting to assist in resolving the committee’s pending agenda item, while directing that the requisite information on IPP agreements be provided to the committee at the earliest.

During the session, the secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division delivered a detailed briefing on the ministry’s structure, functions, and ongoing efforts for the preservation of Pakistan’s cultural sites.

He highlighted the issue of inadequate funding, noting that while the ministry had requested Rs 20 billion from the Planning Commission, only Rs 2 billion had been allocated. He said this amount was insufficient to sustain both the ministry’s administrative operations and its developmental projects.

He informed the committee that the ministry had successfully issued a yearly events calendar and had maintained weekly cultural activities without interruption.

Senator Dr Zarqaa raised the issue of antiquities theft and their illegal transfer abroad. In response, the secretary stated that the ministry was actively working in coordination with law enforcement agencies to prevent such practices, while return of artifacts is also continuously happening.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025