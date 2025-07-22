BML 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
Dar tells UN SG: Pakistan committed to principles of UN Charter

Recorder Report Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, at the United Nations Headquarters, Monday.

During the meeting, the DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering and resolute commitment to multilateralism and the central role of the UN in addressing the most pressing global challenges. The DPM/FM reassured the Secretary General of Pakistan’s focus on strengthening the UN’s role in conflict resolution, in promoting sustainable development, and in upholding the fundamental rights of all peoples around the world. The Secretary General appreciated Pakistan’s presence and initiatives at the UNSC.

The DPM/FM underscored that Pakistan is fully committed to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, especially the need to advance peace through dialogue and diplomacy. He further stated that the high-level debate on multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes and the meeting on UN-OIC cooperation, under Pakistan’s Presidency of the UN Security Council for the current month, reflects on Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and the promotion of peace.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister emphasised issues of critical national and regional importance to Pakistan, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and externally sponsored terrorism in Pakistan. He stressed the imperative of a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council.

The DPM/FM lauded the Secretary-General’s leadership and sincere efforts for de-escalation of recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

The DPM/FM reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestinian statehood, an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and firm opposition to Israel’s annexation plans in the West Bank.

