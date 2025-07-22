BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-22

Thar Block mine expansion: SECMC inks Islamic facility pact with MBL

Recorder Report Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 07:08am

KARACHI: Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Meezan Bank Limited signed an Islamic Facility Agreement to fund the expansion of Phase III mine expansion of the Thar Block II.

Under this arrangement, syndicate comprising of United Bank Limited, Askari Bank Limited, Sindh Bank Limited and Pak China Investment Company Limited led by Meezan Bank Limited will provide Islamic financing to scale up the coal production from the current 7.6 million tons per annum (MTPA) to 11.2 MTPA.

Under the continued leadership of the Government of Sindh (GoS), SECMC’s historic journey began in 2019 when it became the country’s first public-private partnership to demonstrate the commercial viability of Thar coal for power generation.

In 2022, the SECMC expanded its operations to 7.6 MTPA taking total a power generation from Thar Block II to 1320 MW, and now, with Phase III underway, it aims to further strengthen Pakistan’s energy security by converting 660 MW Lucky Electric Power Company Limited (LEPCL) power plant to Thar Coal.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Iqbal, CEO of the SECMC, acknowledged the support of the Government of Sindh, Meezan Bank, and all stakeholders involved. He said that the Thar Block II development started as a bold idea and proved that indigenous coal could energize Pakistan. This financing and continued relationship with Meezan and other members of the syndicate takes us closer to our Phase III goal and brings us a step further in delivering low-cost electricity through domestic resources, he added. “It also marks as a significant milestone in SECMC’s vision to energize Pakistan’s future through world-class, sustainable mining,” he added.

Currently, the SECMC is energizing over 3 million households and have contributed to foreign exchange savings of approximately $1.6 billion since inception. Thar Coal Power plants’ consistent ranking are among the top positions on the economic merit order issued by National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) makes Thar coal as the most cost-effective baseload fuel in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

power sector power generation SECMC Thar coal Meezan Bank Limited Pakistani banks Thar Block II MBL

Comments

200 characters

Thar Block mine expansion: SECMC inks Islamic facility pact with MBL

Pakistan’s first ‘agri Sukuk’ launched

Foreign investors: FY25 profit repatriation totals $2.22bn

Customs’ value fixed on solar panels import

Punjab’s ‘Green Tractor Programme’: CCP may take suo motu notice of exclusion of imported tractors

Panels formed to address issues facing gas sector

Medical devices: PM unveils digital licensing system

Senate polls: PTI bags six, opposition wins five seats in KP

Austrian co has shown interest in ML-1 project construction, Senate body meeting told

Monsoon floods: death toll reaches 221

18 near-completion projects in FY26L NHA allocated Rs20.5bn against Rs56.9bn demand

Read more stories