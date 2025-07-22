KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 21, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 138,217.58 High: 139,201.16 Low: 138,149.57 Net Change: 379.78 Volume (000): 221,763 Value (000): 15,083,120 Makt Cap (000) 4,134,185,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,576.44 NET CH (+) 195.12 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,685.87 NET CH (-) 19.41 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 40,594.21 NET CH (-) 76.76 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,433.61 NET CH (-) 168.72 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,892.62 NET CH (-) 37.42 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,991.39 NET CH (-) 29.52 ==================================== As on: 21-July-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025