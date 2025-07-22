Markets Print 2025-07-22
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 21, 2025) . ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 21, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 138,217.58
High: 139,201.16
Low: 138,149.57
Net Change: 379.78
Volume (000): 221,763
Value (000): 15,083,120
Makt Cap (000) 4,134,185,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,576.44
NET CH (+) 195.12
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,685.87
NET CH (-) 19.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 40,594.21
NET CH (-) 76.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,433.61
NET CH (-) 168.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,892.62
NET CH (-) 37.42
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,991.39
NET CH (-) 29.52
====================================
As on: 21-July-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments