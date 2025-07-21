Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed among 6 PTI-backed senators elected from KP: unofficial results

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured six out of 11 Senate seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as voting in Senate elections concluded on Monday amid intense political negotiations and a seat-sharing arrangement between the ruling party and the opposition, Aaj News reported.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the ruling PTI secured six seats, while the opposition alliance clinched five.

On general seats, PTI’s Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Allama Noorul Haq Qadri, and Mirza Afridi emerged victorious with 26, 22, 21, and 21 votes respectively. From the opposition side, PML-N’s Niaz Ahmed, son of Federal Minister Amir Muqam, secured a seat along with JUI-F’s Attaul Haq Darwaish and PPP’s Talha Mahmood.

In the women’s category, PTI’s Rubina Naz and PPP’s Rubina Khalid were elected. Rubina Naz led with 89 votes, while Khalid followed with 52. For technocrat seats, PTI’s Azam Swati and JUI-F’s Dilawar Khan were elected with 89 and 54 votes, respectively.

Polling began at 11am in the Assembly’s Jirga Hall and was extended until 5:30pm. All 145 members of the KP Assembly cast their votes, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur casting the final vote. The Election Commission of Pakistan had set up two polling booths to facilitate the process.

The elections followed a power-sharing formula agreed upon by the government and opposition, under which PTI would secure six seats and the opposition alliance five. The deal aimed to ensure a smooth electoral process and avoid horse-trading, a concern raised in previous Senate elections.

Despite internal dissent within PTI ranks, which saw some disgruntled candidates refusing to step down, the party managed to consolidate support around its key nominees. Opposition candidates were fielded through a joint strategy, with the PPP, PML-N, and JUI-F securing representation.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gandapur refrained from commenting on whether horse-trading had occurred, saying it would only become clear after results were fully counted. Meanwhile, KP Assembly Opposition Leader Dr. Ibad thanked coalition partners for the success, saying the unity helped ensure transparency and mutual respect for mandates.

JUI-F’s Maulana Attaul Haq said he would use his position to raise a voice for peace and employment in the province.

In total, 25 candidates contested for the 11 seats, seven general, two technocrat, and two women’s reserved seats, with several withdrawals reshaping the final line-up.