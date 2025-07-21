BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Gulf markets mixed as strong earnings offset US tariff concerns

Published 21 Jul, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday, as investors weighed positive corporate earnings against concerns over U.S. trade policy changes.

The European Union is exploring broader counter-measures against the U.S. as prospects of an acceptable trade agreement with Washington fade, according to EU diplomats.

Investors had been hoping for some progress in trade talks ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s August 1 tariff deadline; Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is still confident a deal could be reached with the EU.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.2%, ending a nine-day losing streak, led by a 1.6% gain in sharia-compliantlender Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.2% increase in Saudi National Bank, as the duo reported a rise in quarterly net profit.

But International Petrochemical Company declined 5.7%, after the firm turned to losses in the second quarter.

If upcoming earnings reports are broadly positive, the market may rebound, Osama Al Saifi, managing director for MENA at Traze, said.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.8%, easing from a multi-year high, hit by a 3.7% slide in top lender Emirates NBD.

Profit-taking weighed on the market, with noticeable pressure on the financial sector, Saifi said.

Most Gulf stocks slip on US tariff worries

“Investors could secure their profits after a long period of strong momentum ahead of the Q2 earnings releases.”

Air Arabia leapt 4.8% to a fresh record high after securing a bid to operate a new Saudi low-cost national airline, set to launch by 2030.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.2%.

Oil prices dipped slightly, with the latest European sanctions on Russian oil expected to have minimal impact on supplies while U.S. tariffs ensure demand concerns remain.

The Qatari index closed 0.7% higher, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank gaining 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index edged 0.2% higher, hitting a new record high.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.2% to 10,981
 Abu Dhabi        fell 0.2% to 10,262
 Dubai            dropped 0.8% to 6,045
 QATAR            gained 0.7% to 11,022
 EGYPT            added 0.2% to 34,130
 BAHRAIN          was down 0.3% to 1,938
 OMAN             rose 1.5% at 4,743
 KUWAIT           was up 0.1% to 9,302
-----------------------------------------
