BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 21, 2025
Robusta coffee falls on ample supplies, cocoa edges up

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 06:32pm

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures fell on Monday with newly harvested beans from Brazil and Indonesia ensuring that supplies remain ample while cocoa regained some ground after recent weakness.

Coffee

Robusta coffee lost 2.8% at $3,255 a metric ton by 1104 GMT.

Dealers said the market was sliding back down towards a 16-month low of $3,186 set a week ago.

They noted the market’s main focus remained on whether the U.S. would go ahead with the planned 50% tariff on imports on Brazilian coffee from August 1.

About a third of U.S. coffee comes from Brazil and the tariffs, if they transpire, would all but halt the flow of Brazilian beans to the U.S., the world’s top coffee drinker.

Arabica coffee lost 1.45% to $2.9920 per lb.

Cocoa regains some ground, still set for weekly loss

Cocoa

London cocoa rose 1.1% to 5,020 pounds per ton in a modest rebound after falling by around 4% last week on bearish second quarter grind data.

Dealers said second quarter grind from Asia, Europe and North America showed an overall decline of around 10%, reinforcing concerns that the rise in prices last year has curbed demand.

Speculators cut net long positions in London cocoa and New York cocoa in the week to July 15.

New York cocoa rose 1.85% to $7,944 a ton.

Sugar

Raw sugar lost 1.1% to 16.64 cents per lb.

Dealers said early indications point to a potential global surplus in the 2025/26 season with a strong monsoon boosting production in India and Thailand.

White sugar fell 0.9% to $483.50 a ton.

