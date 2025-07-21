BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia crude exports hit three-month high in May

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 06:17pm

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in May rose to their highest in three months, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Monday.

Crude exports from the world’s largest oil exporter rose to 6.191 million barrels per day (bpd) from 6.166 million bpd in April.

Saudi’s crude output for May was at 9.184 million bpd, up from 9.005 million bpd in April.

Saudi refineries’ crude throughput was at 2.721 million bpd, up 0.017 million bpd from April’s 2.704 million bpd, the data showed, while direct crude burning increased by 112,000 bpd to 489,000 bpd.

Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC provide monthly export figures to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

The OPEC+ group comprising OPEC and allies such as Russia, this month agreed to raise production by 548,000 bpd in August, further accelerating output increases at its first meeting since oil prices jumped and then retreated after Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iran.

Crude oil steadies

Five sources familiar with the discussions said that OPEC+ is likely to approve a further increase for September when it meets on August 3.

OPEC+ began to unwind cuts of 2.17 million bpd in April with a boost of 138,000 bpd, followed by further increases in May, June and July despite falling oil prices.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said the kingdom had been fully compliant with its voluntary OPEC+ output target, adding that Saudi-marketed crude supply in June was 9.352 million bpd, in line with the agreed quota.

Crude Oil Saudi Arabia MENA Brent crude crude exports WTI crude JODI

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia crude exports hit three-month high in May

Rupee weakens against US dollar

At least 19 killed as Bangladesh air force plane crashes into college campus

Nishat Power to invest Rs2.5bn in EV venture NexGen Auto

Pakistan’s rice export revenue drops 15% in FY25 amid falling global prices

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in June

FPCCI urges visa waiver extension to Pakistani investors visiting UAE

11 suspects involved in killing of couple arrested: Balochistan CM

Chenab Limited, GOC say unaware in unusual price movement of shares

China starts building world’s largest hydropower dam in Tibet

World Bank urges Pakistan to expedite $55mn power efficiency project

Read more stories