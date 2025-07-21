PM Shehbaz launches digital licensing, registration system for medical devices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated the digital system for licensing and registration of medical devices, terming it a significant step toward transparency and efficiency in the health sector.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the premier said bringing a revolution in healthcare was difficult but not impossible. “If we decide today to reform the system, it will take hard work and commitment, but not miracles,” he said.

The prime minister lauded the Ministry of Health’s digitisation efforts and congratulated Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), and its CEO for introducing the new system.

Business leaders sound a warning: Shortage of medical devices could lead to healthcare crisis

“The groundwork for this system began during the PDM government,” he said. “Reforms have replaced a culture of delays and corruption, registration that once took years will now be done in 20 days.”

He recalled how a friend country had gifted Pakistan a hospital and a burn unit years ago that remained inactive. “Upon my request, Mustafa Kamal took notice and is now working to operationalise it,” he said.

Highlighting past challenges, the PM said he once launched a major scheme to provide free medicines to underprivileged patients.

“Testing revealed that 60% of medicines in public hospitals were substandard,” he said. “We acted quickly, and today, all medicines purchased by public hospitals are of standard quality.”

He urged federal and provincial authorities to jointly take practical steps in strengthening the healthcare system.

“We must all come together to change the destiny of this country,” he said. “That day is not far when Pakistan will walk proudly among the nations.”

Earlier, Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal said the digital licensing system would ensure transparency and eliminate the culture of recommendations and bribery.

“Now, applicants can submit documents online and receive a license within 20 days, right at their doorstep,” he said.

He thanked the Prime Minister for his guidance and support, crediting him for the vision behind the system.

Kamal said the ministry was also working on strengthening primary healthcare, regulating medical and dental councils, and introducing QR and barcodes to help consumers verify medicine authenticity, expiry dates, and prices. “This will be completed in three months,” he said.

The minister also pointed to alarming population growth, calling for efforts to bring down the fertility rate from the current 3.6 to 2 for sustainable development.

At the ceremony, the Prime Minister formally launched the digital system and handed over the first license issued under it to the CEO of Quick Test Pakistan Limited.

Federal ministers Attaullah Tarar, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and senior officials of the Ministry of Health and DRAP also attended the ceremony.