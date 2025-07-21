BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.65%)
DCL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
DGKC 171.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.44%)
FCCL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
GCIL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 146.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.1%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
MLCF 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.98%)
NBP 123.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.3%)
PAEL 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 163.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
PREMA 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.27%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
SNGP 114.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.89%)
SSGC 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TREET 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
TRG 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,136 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
BR30 39,326 Decreased By -245.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Germans eye England revenge in potential Women’s Euro final repeat

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 01:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OBERENTFELDEN: Germany are plotting their path to a potential revenge mission against England at the Women’s Euros, with former international Melanie Leupolz already dreaming of a rematch of the 2022 final after the Germans’ agonising 2-1 extra-time defeat.

First, both teams must navigate tricky semi-final hurdles, with England facing Italy on Tuesday before Germany take on reigning world champions and tournament favourites Spain a day later.

“It would be a good revenge, that would be amazing, so fingers crossed they win against Spain and make it to the final,” Leupolz said at an Adidas event in Zurich on Sunday.

There was no shortage of drama in the quarter-finals, with England edging Sweden in a hair-raising penalty shootout, Italy scoring a last-minute winner against Norway, and Germany beating France on penalties to set up an intriguing pair of semis.

“I won’t underestimate Italy, I think they are playing a good tournament, a lot of passion and just giving it all. So I think it will be very difficult for England as well,” Leupolz, who played for London club Chelsea for four years until 2024, said.

“I think they (England) had a few ups and downs during the tournament, some good performances, some not so good. So I think they have to have a good day on this day to win against Italy.”

England beat Sweden in sensational penalty shoot-out to reach Women’s Euro semis

Germany recovered from an early red card and the concession of an early goal to draw 1-1 with France after extra time before going on to win 6-5 in the shootout to send them into the last four.

“Just fingers crossed for Germany. But I think after yesterday’s game with so many challenges, I think they just take all of the confidence they got from yesterday and take it into the semi-finals against Spain.”

Having gone from playing for the team to cheering them on from the sidelines, the 31-year-old Leupolz said that retirement had left her with mixed feelings.

“I already miss the 90 minutes of football for sure, but everything around the travelling, the trainings, everything you have to invest, I think I won’t miss,” she explained.

“I think it was the right time, but when I see games like yesterday, just like really highlight games, the 90 minutes, I will miss for sure.”

Germany women’s European Championship Melanie Leupolz Women's Euro final

Comments

200 characters

Germans eye England revenge in potential Women’s Euro final repeat

PSX sheds nearly 400 points on profit-taking

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Nishat Power to invest Rs2.5bn in EV venture NexGen Auto

Pakistan’s rice export revenue drops 15% in FY25 amid falling global prices

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in June

FPCCI urges visa waiver extension to Pakistani investors visiting UAE

11 suspects involved in killing of couple arrested: Balochistan CM

Chenab Limited, GOC say unaware in unusual price movement of shares

China starts building world’s largest hydropower dam in Tibet

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

Read more stories