BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.65%)
DCL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
DGKC 171.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.44%)
FCCL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
GCIL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 146.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.1%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
MLCF 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.98%)
NBP 123.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.3%)
PAEL 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 163.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
PREMA 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.27%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
SNGP 114.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.89%)
SSGC 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TREET 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
TRG 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,136 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
BR30 39,326 Decreased By -245.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Injured Haughey pulls out of world championships in Singapore

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 01:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Defending women’s 200 metres freestyle champion Siobhan Haughey said on Monday she has withdrawn from the world championships in Singapore due to a back injury.

Haughey, a four-time Olympic medallist, became Hong Kong’s first swimming world champion with her 200 win at Doha in 2024.

“I have pulled out of the world championships in Singapore due to an ongoing back injury,” the 27-year-old said on social media.

“I’m sad to miss out on the opportunity to compete against the best in the world, but right now I have to do what’s best for me.

“As elite athletes, we’re trained to push through the pain and fatigue to keep going. Yet at certain moments, the brave and hard thing to do is to take care of your body and wait patiently.”

The swimming events at the world championships take place in Singapore from July 27 to August 3.

Singapore World Championships Siobhan Haughey Olympic medallist

Comments

200 characters

Injured Haughey pulls out of world championships in Singapore

PSX sheds nearly 400 points on profit-taking

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Nishat Power to invest Rs2.5bn in EV venture NexGen Auto

Pakistan’s rice export revenue drops 15% in FY25 amid falling global prices

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in June

FPCCI urges visa waiver extension to Pakistani investors visiting UAE

11 suspects involved in killing of couple arrested: Balochistan CM

Chenab Limited, GOC say unaware in unusual price movement of shares

China starts building world’s largest hydropower dam in Tibet

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

Read more stories