Injured Haughey pulls out of world championships in Singapore

Defending women’s 200 metres freestyle champion Siobhan Haughey said on Monday she has withdrawn from the world championships in Singapore due to a back injury.

Haughey, a four-time Olympic medallist, became Hong Kong’s first swimming world champion with her 200 win at Doha in 2024.

“I have pulled out of the world championships in Singapore due to an ongoing back injury,” the 27-year-old said on social media.

“I’m sad to miss out on the opportunity to compete against the best in the world, but right now I have to do what’s best for me.

“As elite athletes, we’re trained to push through the pain and fatigue to keep going. Yet at certain moments, the brave and hard thing to do is to take care of your body and wait patiently.”

The swimming events at the world championships take place in Singapore from July 27 to August 3.