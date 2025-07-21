Alaska Airlines requests ground stop for all mainline aircraft, FAA says

Alaska Airlines has requested a ground stop for all its mainline aircraft, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) status page said on Sunday.

The reason for the request was not immediately clear.

Alaska Airlines and the FAA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The FAA status page showed all destinations being impacted by the ground stop of Alaska’s mainline aircraft.