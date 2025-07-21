BML 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
Business & Finance

Alaska Airlines requests ground stop for all mainline aircraft, FAA says

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 11:00am
Alaska Airlines has requested a ground stop for all its mainline aircraft, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) status page said on Sunday.

The reason for the request was not immediately clear.

Alaska Airlines and the FAA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The FAA status page showed all destinations being impacted by the ground stop of Alaska’s mainline aircraft.

Alaska Airlines U.S. Federal Aviation Administration

