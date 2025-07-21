Japan PM Ishiba vows to stay in office to deal with US tariff talks

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday he needed to continue in office to deal with trade tariff negotiations with the United States and other economic issues following a bruising defeat in upper house elections.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 21
|
285
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 21
|
284.75
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 21
|
148.14
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 21
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 21
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Jul 21
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 18
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 18
|
6,296.79
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 18
|
39,819.11
|
Nasdaq / Jul 18
|
20,895.66
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 18
|
8,992.12
|
Dow Jones / Jul 18
|
44,342.19
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 18
|
24,289.51
|
France CAC40 / Jul 18
|
7,822.67
|
India Sensex / Jul 21
|
82,024.74
|
Hang Seng / Jul 21
|
24,950.83
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 18
|
16,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 18
|
306,584
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 21
|
272.15
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 21
|
67.47
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 21
|
3,365.29
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 21
|
284.35
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 21
|
68.57
|Stock
|Price
|
Dewan Sugar / Jul 21
Dewan Sugar Mills Limited(DWSM)
|
7.52
▲ 1 (15.34%)
|
Dewan Textile / Jul 21
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
7.64
▲ 0.92 (13.69%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Jul 21
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
9.22
▲ 1 (12.17%)
|
Abdullah Shah / Jul 21
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
10.41
▲ 1 (10.63%)
|
Chenab Ltd / Jul 21
Chenab Limited(CHBL)
|
10.64
▲ 1 (10.37%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Jul 21
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
11.52
▲ 1.05 (10.03%)
|
Mandviwala / Jul 21
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
30.77
▲ 2.8 (10.01%)
|
EMCO Industries / Jul 21
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
71.91
▲ 6.54 (10%)
|
Din Tex. / Jul 21
Din Textile Mills Limited(DINT)
|
93.42
▲ 8.49 (10%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jul 21
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
77.24
▲ 7.02 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Lucky Core Ind. / Jul 21
Lucky Core Industries Limited(LCI)
|
371.10
▼ -1428.74 (-79.38%)
|
Int. Knit. / Jul 21
International Knitwear Limited(INKL)
|
30.31
▼ -3.37 (-10.01%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Jul 21
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
31,015.30
▼ -3446.17 (-10%)
|
Ideal Spinning / Jul 21
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
25.25
▼ -2.55 (-9.17%)
|
Sally Textile / Jul 21
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
15.52
▼ -1.55 (-9.08%)
|
Bunnys Limited / Jul 21
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
109.92
▼ -10.62 (-8.81%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Jul 21
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
23.55
▼ -2.21 (-8.58%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Jul 21
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
40.06
▼ -3.2 (-7.4%)
|
Zephyr Textile / Jul 21
Zephyr Textiles Limited(ZTL)
|
14.95
▼ -1.17 (-7.26%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Jul 21
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
24
▼ -1.78 (-6.9%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Jul 21
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
44,744,801
▲ 0.04
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jul 21
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
30,636,399
▲ 0.17
|
First Prudential Mod. / Jul 21
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
24,308,678
▲ 0.26
|
Waves Corporation / Jul 21
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
23,699,044
▲ 0.81
|
Dewan Farooque Sp. / Jul 21
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited(DFSM)
|
20,400,689
▼ -0.54
|
First Dawood Prop. / Jul 21
First Dawood Properties Limited(FDPL)
|
14,700,424
▼ -0.33
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 21
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
10,306,289
▼ -0.01
|
Askari Bank / Jul 21
Askari Bank Limited(AKBL)
|
9,751,071
▲ 1.39
|
B.O.Punjab / Jul 21
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
9,001,929
▼ -0.07
|
Ghani Global Holding / Jul 21
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
8,009,694
▲ 0.71
