BML 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CPHL 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
DCL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.59%)
DGKC 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
FCCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
FFL 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.97%)
KEL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.2%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
NBP 125.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.68%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 162.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.11%)
PREMA 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
PRL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
PTC 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
SNGP 114.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
SSGC 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
TRG 55.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 14,196 Increased By 61.3 (0.43%)
BR30 39,402 Decreased By -169.9 (-0.43%)
KSE100 138,775 Increased By 178 (0.13%)
KSE30 42,361 Increased By 19.9 (0.05%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM Ishiba vows to stay in office to deal with US tariff talks

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 10:47am

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday he needed to continue in office to deal with trade tariff negotiations with the United States and other economic issues following a bruising defeat in upper house elections.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

Comments

200 characters

Japan PM Ishiba vows to stay in office to deal with US tariff talks

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

Pakistan’s rice export revenue drops 15% in FY25 amid falling global prices

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in June

PSMA urges Pakistan govt to deregulate sugar industry

11 suspects involved in killing of couple arrested: Balochistan CM

Chenab Limited, GOC say unaware in unusual price movement of shares

China starts building world’s largest hydropower dam in Tibet

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

Read more stories