BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-21

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

Mushtaq Ghumman Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 08:44am

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi, has expressed serious displeasure to the concerned authorities including Power Division for failing to arrange a scheduled meeting between the Chairman of NEPRA and a visiting Korean energy delegation despite ongoing efforts by Korea South-East Power Co. Ltd. (KOEN) to secure inclusion of its hydropower projects in the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2025–35.

Well-placed sources told Business Recorder that Fatemi, who also oversees foreign investment facilitation, formally conveyed his concerns after the delegation’s high-level engagements with various federal institutions, including the Power Division, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), ended without a crucial interaction with NEPRA’s top official.

The KOEN delegation emphasized its long-standing commitment to Pakistan’s power sector and flagged continued regulatory delays as a key impediment to foreign direct investment. Its two major hydropower projects—229.4 MW Asrit-Kedam and 238 MW Kalam-Asrit—have been in limbo for over three years despite completing all policy and regulatory milestones under the Power Generation Policy 2015.

Projects ‘ineligible’ under IGCEP: PD not ready to lend a helping hand to Korean firms

Sources said the delegation raised particular concern about the prolonged non-determination of tariffs, even though NEPRA had admitted the petitions in 2022 and the projects were optimized in the IGCEP 2022–31. The uncertainty, they noted, makes it increasingly difficult to maintain a $1 billion investment commitment in the absence of regulatory clarity.

As a show of flexibility, KOEN offered to adjust the commercial operation timelines for both projects in view of the country’s current power overcapacity—on the condition that NEPRA fulfills its legal obligation to determine tariffs without further delay, in compliance with orders from the NEPRA Appellate Tribunal.

In a letter to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, KOEN’s Branch Manager Park Changhark reaffirmed the company’s desire to invest in Pakistan’s clean energy future. He reiterated KOEN’s focus on delivering “reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible” energy solutions aligned with the Government of Pakistan’s development vision.

KOEN, a state-owned entity, first entered the Pakistani market with the 102 MW Gulpur Hydropower Project, commissioned in 2015 at a cost of $350 million. The project remains a model of successful public-private energy collaboration. Inspired by Gulpur’s success, KOEN launched the two larger hydropower initiatives in 2017–18, with a combined estimated investment of $1 billion.

According to the company, nearly $20 million has already been spent on detailed feasibility studies, obtaining all required No Objection Certificates (NOCs), and securing generation licenses. Despite this, the projects have remained stalled since June 2022 due to inaction on tariff petitions.

“Our relentless efforts have not yet translated into progress, and we are seeking clarity on the regulatory delays,” said Park.

Sources added that Fatemi, in his official capacity advising on foreign investment-related issues, has written to all relevant ministries and agencies involved in the delegation’s visit to flag the lack of coordination and missed opportunity. The incident has raised broader concerns about the treatment of credible foreign investors and the consistency of Pakistan’s investment facilitation mechanisms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Also read:

nepra investments power sector Power Division power tariffs hydropower projects KOEN Syed Tariq Fatemi SIFC IGCEP 2025–35 Korea South East Power Co Ltd SAPM on Foreign Affairs

Comments

200 characters

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

PSMA urges govt to deregulate sugar industry

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

UAE golden visa issue: FTO irked by FBR’s ‘inefficiency’

Senate elections on 11 seats of KP today

KP governor administers oath to Opposition MPAs

Traders, politicians reject hike in POL products’ prices

Pakistan embassy to host matchmaking event for Pak, Chinese entrepreneurs

Gandapur to challenge governor-administered oath of MPAs

First half of 2025: 336,999 Pakistanis went abroad for employment: ministry

Read more stories