BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
FTSE 100 logs fourth straight week of gains

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 05:37am

LONDON: The UK’s FTSE 100 extended its winning streak to a fourth week on Friday, as investors looked past economic concerns to focus on the Bank of England’s policy path, while a slate of positive corporate updates also lifted mood.

The internationally-oriented FTSE 100 closed 0.2% higher, adding 0.6% for the week, while the midcap FTSE 250 index rose 0.6%. For the week, the domestically focussed index gained 1.3%.

The blue-chip index surged to all-time highs earlier this week as investors shrugged off domestic growth concerns to take comfort in a relatively US tariff-shielded market, higher commodity prices and hopes of a Bank of England rate cut.

“The FTSE 100 continues to prove that the stock market is not the economy, with rising unemployment, a black hole in the public finances, and resurgent inflation pressures doing little to dampen sentiment for the UK’s top stock index,” said Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.

The FTSE 100 has gained about 10% so far this year, surpassing the pan-European STOXX 600 index’s 7.7% gains.

Traders are currently pricing in a 78% probability of a 25 basis-points rate cut at the Bank of England’s policy meeting next month.

Among company moves, Burberry shares jumped 5.5% to their highest in nearly 17 months after the luxury brand’s comparable retail sales fell less than expected. The strong earnings showed early signs of a recovery for the company that has struggled with underperformance.

The UK’s personal goods index surged 5% on the back of Burberry to its highest in five months.

Heavyweight BP also gained 0.7% after the energy major said it had agreed to sell its US onshore wind business, bp Wind Energy, to US-based electricity transmission systems operator LS Power.

