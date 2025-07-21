Most Gulf stocks slip on US tariff worries

DUBAI: Gulf stock markets ended mixed on Sunday, as investors looked ahead to corporate earnings and weighed renewed US tariff threats.

Sentiment soured after the Financial Times reported on Friday that US President Donald Trump is pushing for a minimum tariff of 15% to 20% in any deal with the European Union, with the administration now considering reciprocal tariffs exceeding 10%, even if an agreement is reached. Trump’s imposition of tariffs around the world risks hurting global economic growth and oil consumption.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4%, surrendering early gains and extending its losing streak to nine sessions, the longest stretch in nearly two years, hit by broad sector declines.

Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender by assets, fell 0.8%, and Saudi Arabian Mining Company declined 1.3% following the voluntary retirement of its chief financial officer.

Among other fallers, Fawaz AbdulAziz Al Hokair & Co gave up early gains to end 10% lower, the top loser on the index.

The retail and real estate firm sold a 49.95% stake to Emirati conglomerate Al Futtaim Retail in a deal worth over 2.5 billion riyals ($666.52 million).

Qatar’s stock index added 0.2%, nearing a two-year peak, led by a 1.2% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 0.7%, hitting a record high as most sectors advanced, driven by optimism over the country’s International Monetary Fund programme.

Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Wednesday he was confident the country would hit its key economic reform targets and complete a delayed review of its $8 billion IMF programme by September or October.