BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Most Gulf stocks slip on US tariff worries

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 05:37am

DUBAI: Gulf stock markets ended mixed on Sunday, as investors looked ahead to corporate earnings and weighed renewed US tariff threats.

Sentiment soured after the Financial Times reported on Friday that US President Donald Trump is pushing for a minimum tariff of 15% to 20% in any deal with the European Union, with the administration now considering reciprocal tariffs exceeding 10%, even if an agreement is reached. Trump’s imposition of tariffs around the world risks hurting global economic growth and oil consumption.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4%, surrendering early gains and extending its losing streak to nine sessions, the longest stretch in nearly two years, hit by broad sector declines.

Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender by assets, fell 0.8%, and Saudi Arabian Mining Company declined 1.3% following the voluntary retirement of its chief financial officer.

Among other fallers, Fawaz AbdulAziz Al Hokair & Co gave up early gains to end 10% lower, the top loser on the index.

The retail and real estate firm sold a 49.95% stake to Emirati conglomerate Al Futtaim Retail in a deal worth over 2.5 billion riyals ($666.52 million).

Qatar’s stock index added 0.2%, nearing a two-year peak, led by a 1.2% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 0.7%, hitting a record high as most sectors advanced, driven by optimism over the country’s International Monetary Fund programme.

Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said on Wednesday he was confident the country would hit its key economic reform targets and complete a delayed review of its $8 billion IMF programme by September or October.

