Futures spread surges 318 bps

KARACHI: The futures market at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a significant expansion in spreads during the week ending July 18, 2025, reflecting sustained investor confidence and bullish undertones in the broader market.

According to weekly data, the futures spread rose by 318 basis points, climbing from 10.72 percent last week to 13.89 percent—a notable week-on-week increase.

However, this optimism in spreads did not translate into higher trading volumes. Average daily traded volume (ADTO) in futures contracts dropped sharply by 30.3 percent on a week-on-week basis to 115.86 million shares, down from 166.24 million in the previous week. In value terms, futures turnover also saw a contraction, with average daily traded value declining by 12 percent to Rs 6.88 billion, compared to Rs 7.82 billion a week earlier.

Market analysts interpret the divergence between spread expansion and falling turnover as a sign of selective positioning.

