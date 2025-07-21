BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research Print 2025-07-21

Gas tariffs: Will the PBS see it (right)?

BR Research Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 08:45am

Earlier this month, BR Research highlighted how millions of domestic gas consumers are facing a significant hike in their monthly bills — even in the absence of any change in base tariffs. The shift came not through the headline rate per MMBTU, but more subtly through higher minimum charges and a sharp increase in fixed monthly fees.

With the July 1 gas sales price notification now in effect, early signs from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) suggest the impact may again be flying under the radar.

The latest Sensitive Price Index (SPI) update released on July 18, 2025, showed no change in gas prices — despite the fact that minimum monthly charges for protected consumers have risen from Rs645 to Rs968, and for unprotected users from Rs1,436 to Rs2,350, largely driven by increased fixed charges and a recalibrated floor based on first-slab energy usage.

In previous instances — notably during the last two tariff revisions — the PBS revised its gas price index within two weeks of the respective notifications (dated 8th and 15th of the month). This time, the notification was issued on the 1st of July, yet three weeks in, the price index remains unchanged.

While this may be the result of a procedural lag — perhaps PBS logs utility tariff changes in the following calendar month (last two instances do not support this lenient view) — the omission is worth flagging, particularly because the nature of this change is less visible.

Importantly, this isn’t about assigning blame. But the concern is valid, especially when more than half of all domestic gas consumers — 55 percent (4.1 million of 7.1 million) by latest SNGPL data — fall in the protected category, and the percentage increase in their minimum payable bills is the highest.

The SPI only covers prices for the bottom quintile – all of which invariably falls within the protected category. (More on the ills of blanket ‘protected’ and ‘non-protected’ on different regions, later in these columns).

The piece dated July 9, 2025 had emphasized the importance of accurately capturing these changes in inflation reporting. With both fixed charges and minimum billing methodology quietly revised, the net effect on consumers is material, even though headline tariffs remain unchanged. That subtlety increases the risk of the change being statistically missed — and with it, the risk of understating inflation for the lower three consumption quintiles, where most of these users reside.

Here’s a soft reminder to the PBS: this time the change may not be loud, but it is real — and it matters. Get it right, and get it in time.

GAS PBS gas prices energy sector gas sector gas tariffs gas rates gas bills gas consumers

Comments

200 characters

Gas tariffs: Will the PBS see it (right)?

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

PSMA urges govt to deregulate sugar industry

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

UAE golden visa issue: FTO irked by FBR’s ‘inefficiency’

Senate elections on 11 seats of KP today

KP governor administers oath to Opposition MPAs

Traders, politicians reject hike in POL products’ prices

Pakistan embassy to host matchmaking event for Pak, Chinese entrepreneurs

Gandapur to challenge governor-administered oath of MPAs

First half of 2025: 336,999 Pakistanis went abroad for employment: ministry

Read more stories