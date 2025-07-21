More rains likely

ISLAMABAD: Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in different parts across the country, starting from today (Monday), suggests an official weather alert.

Apart from Islamabad, the upper and north-eastern parts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas are likely to face moderate to heavy rainfall from 21 to 24 July with occasional gaps, according to the weather alert issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, Waziristan, and surrounding areas from 19 to 24, says the alert.

Low to moderate rainfall is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, and surrounding areas from 19 to 24 July in Sindh, according to NDMA.

In addition, NDMA says, isolated rainfall is expected in Ziarat, Kalat, Musakhel, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan Sibbi, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, and surrounding areas from 20 to 24 July in Balochistan.

Whereas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), isolated rainfall is expected in Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Shighar, Bagh, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, and surrounding areas from 19 to 24 July, the NDMA weather alert suggests.

“Moisture from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, coupled with the influence of low-pressure systems developing in the surrounding regions, is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall across most parts of the country in the coming days,” says the NDMA.

Separately, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that a trough of westerly waves is likely to approach upper parts from today (Monday).

Rain-wind/ thundershower is expected in Kashmir, upper KP, Islamabad, north-east Punjab, Potohar region, GB, north-east/ south Balochistan and south Sindh, the PMD weather alert said.

Isolated heavy fall is expected in upper KP, Potohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the period. Hot and humid weather is likely elsewhere in the country, said the PMD in its weather alert.

