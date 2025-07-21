First half of 2025: 336,999 Pakistanis went abroad for employment: ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has preceded around 336,999 Pakistanis abroad for employment from January 1 to June 30, through the Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment (BIOE).

The number of foreign job seekers is also increasing day by day due to the productive policies of the country as new ways of jobs opening for skilled and unskilled Pakistani workers.

An official source of BIOE told APP on Sunday that since inception of the Bureau in the year 1971; more than 10 million emigrants have been provided overseas employment duly registered with the Bureau.

To a question, he said that during the year 2015, the highest number of Pakistanis (946,571) proceeded abroad for the purpose of employment. He said that so far, 116,300 foreign jobs were available with BIOE Overseas employment was playing a vital role in reducing the pressure of unemployment at home, besides being a major means of earning foreign exchange in the shape of overseas workers’ remittances.

The Board is thus serving as the mainstay for the national economy, by providing much-needed financial outlay for debt servicing, import bills, alleviation of poverty, development projects and economic activities.

The Bureau, being a regulatory body, controls, regulates, facilitates and monitors the emigration process followed by the Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs), in the private sector, besides ’direct employment, the mode adopted by the individuals, to seek foreign employment either through their own efforts or relatives and friends living abroad.

The foremost task of Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment encompass collection, compilation and tabulation of emigration data of all those Pakistanis who proceed abroad for employment purpose. In fact, the Bureau has been engaged in maintaining comprehensive statistical record of all the migrant workers since 1971, which provides basis for planning and policy formulation by the Economic Division and other interested government departments.

He said that the main function of this body was to control and regulate emigration under the Emigration Ordinance, 1979 and promote Emigration of Pakistani Citizens.

It was the function of the Bureau to look after the interest and welfare of the emigrants and advise the Federal Government on emigration policies and procedures, Monitoring and supervision of Overseas Employment Promoters through 7 Protectorates of Emigrants Offices, Processing of Overseas Employment Promoters (OEP) Licences Pre-departure briefing to Emigrants.

Mandatory Insurance coverage to Pakistanis workers abroad and Memorandum of Understating with Foreign Countries for Export of Manpower and Management of State Life Emigrants Insurance Fund (SLEIF).