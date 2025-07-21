Nine militants killed, eight arrested in Malakand: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The army said Sunday evening that a joint intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces along with police, Levies, CTD and District Administration in Malakand District, on reported presence of “khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.”

During the conduct of operation, spread over four days, own forces skillfully surrounded & effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after intense multiple fire exchanges, nine Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell, while eight khwarij were apprehended,” the ISPR said.

