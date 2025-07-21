KP Assembly flayed over refusal to administer oath to MPAs

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information and Broadcasting and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, has strongly condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s refusal to administer oath to members elected on reserved seats, calling it a “constitutional mockery.”

In a reaction statement here on Sunday, Ikhtiar Wali Khan stated, “The moustached regime has made the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly a constitutional farce today. By preventing the swearing-in of successful candidates on reserved seats, PTI has once again proven itself an enemy of democratic values.”

He accused the PTI of laying the groundwork to rig the upcoming Senate elections.

“Today’s refusal to administer oaths is a clear attempt by PTI to manipulate the Senate elections.

Their own members have deserted the party, aren’t withdrawing their nominations, and now they are venting their frustration on other political forces,” he added.

Calling the move “a slap in the face of democracy”, Ikhtiar Wali said the act was not just a legal violation but “political thuggery aimed at sabotaging the Election Commission’s proposed schedule.”

He further stated that depriving parties like the PML-N and others of their constitutional rights is tantamount not only to sabotaging the Senate process but also to “robbing the people’s mandate.”

Ikhtiar Wali urged the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Supreme Court to take immediate notice and ensure restoration of the constitutional process.

