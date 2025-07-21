BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-21

KP Assembly flayed over refusal to administer oath to MPAs

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2025 05:37am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Information and Broadcasting and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, has strongly condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s refusal to administer oath to members elected on reserved seats, calling it a “constitutional mockery.”

In a reaction statement here on Sunday, Ikhtiar Wali Khan stated, “The moustached regime has made the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly a constitutional farce today. By preventing the swearing-in of successful candidates on reserved seats, PTI has once again proven itself an enemy of democratic values.”

He accused the PTI of laying the groundwork to rig the upcoming Senate elections.

“Today’s refusal to administer oaths is a clear attempt by PTI to manipulate the Senate elections.

Their own members have deserted the party, aren’t withdrawing their nominations, and now they are venting their frustration on other political forces,” he added.

Calling the move “a slap in the face of democracy”, Ikhtiar Wali said the act was not just a legal violation but “political thuggery aimed at sabotaging the Election Commission’s proposed schedule.”

He further stated that depriving parties like the PML-N and others of their constitutional rights is tantamount not only to sabotaging the Senate process but also to “robbing the people’s mandate.”

Ikhtiar Wali urged the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Supreme Court to take immediate notice and ensure restoration of the constitutional process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SENATE KP Assembly PTI Senate elections ECP PMLN MPAs KP MPAs administer oath Ikhtair Wali Khan

Comments

200 characters

KP Assembly flayed over refusal to administer oath to MPAs

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

PSMA urges govt to deregulate sugar industry

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

UAE golden visa issue: FTO irked by FBR’s ‘inefficiency’

Senate elections on 11 seats of KP today

KP governor administers oath to Opposition MPAs

Traders, politicians reject hike in POL products’ prices

Pakistan embassy to host matchmaking event for Pak, Chinese entrepreneurs

Gandapur to challenge governor-administered oath of MPAs

First half of 2025: 336,999 Pakistanis went abroad for employment: ministry

Read more stories