ANP opposes any military operation in KP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Mian Iftikhar Hussain strongly opposed any military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which can harm peaceful People instead of anti-state elements.

Mian Iftikhar in a statement here on Sunday expressed deep concern over the prevailing security situation in the province, stating that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was filled with militants. He said that militants were present in every district and city of the province, with Buner being declared a “province” by militant groups.

He questioned the effectiveness of military operations, stating that if 21 previous operations had not brought peace, it was unclear how a 22nd operation would succeed. He criticized the federal government’s failure to implement the National Action Plan, which was designed to tackle militancy and restore peace.

He emphasized the need for targeted operations against the militants, who had made lives of people rather than targeting innocent civilians.

He also rejected any peace negotiations that prioritize the safety of militants over civilians. He said that the security situation was going from bad to worse but both the federal and provincial governments were least bothered to take immediate steps for restoration of peace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025