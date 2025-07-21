Sindh launches second phase of People’s IT programme

KARACHI: The Sindh government has launched second phase of People’s IT programme to educate youth in accordance with the modern digital era.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the commencement of Phase II of the People’s IT programme (PITP), with a dedicated budget of Rs 1.4 billion.

He stated that People’s IT programme has emerged as a model digital initiative, aiming to integrate Sindh’s youth into the global digital economy.

Memon highlighted that in the programme’s first phase, 13,565 students received training in advanced IT disciplines, while 300 top-performing students were awarded Google Chromebooks and laptops as recognition of their achievements.

The second phase is set to train 35,000 students across 12 high-demand digital sectors, further strengthening the province’s digital workforce.

He added that the unprecedented higher education budget reflects the government’s commitment to equipping youth with cutting-edge skills and ensuring their preparedness for the professional world.

Sharjeel Memon termed the educational reforms a cornerstone for the brighter future of young people and a catalyst for Sindh’s socio-economic progress.

To increase the employability and to fill the supply gap for industry-ready skilled resource, a series of Human Capital Development Programme through Information Science and Technology department, Government of Sindh, has been initiated.

One of the said programmes is going to equip the non-ICT graduates/under-graduates/equivalent (having Basic Computer and/or Programming Knowledge) with emerging technologies and soft skills by the ICT Faculty and Industry Professionals that will help them in enhancing the number and quality of HR workforce available to Pakistan IT.