BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-21

Sindh launches second phase of People’s IT programme

NNI Published 21 Jul, 2025 05:37am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has launched second phase of People’s IT programme to educate youth in accordance with the modern digital era.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the commencement of Phase II of the People’s IT programme (PITP), with a dedicated budget of Rs 1.4 billion.

He stated that People’s IT programme has emerged as a model digital initiative, aiming to integrate Sindh’s youth into the global digital economy.

Memon highlighted that in the programme’s first phase, 13,565 students received training in advanced IT disciplines, while 300 top-performing students were awarded Google Chromebooks and laptops as recognition of their achievements.

The second phase is set to train 35,000 students across 12 high-demand digital sectors, further strengthening the province’s digital workforce.

He added that the unprecedented higher education budget reflects the government’s commitment to equipping youth with cutting-edge skills and ensuring their preparedness for the professional world.

Sharjeel Memon termed the educational reforms a cornerstone for the brighter future of young people and a catalyst for Sindh’s socio-economic progress.

To increase the employability and to fill the supply gap for industry-ready skilled resource, a series of Human Capital Development Programme through Information Science and Technology department, Government of Sindh, has been initiated.

One of the said programmes is going to equip the non-ICT graduates/under-graduates/equivalent (having Basic Computer and/or Programming Knowledge) with emerging technologies and soft skills by the ICT Faculty and Industry Professionals that will help them in enhancing the number and quality of HR workforce available to Pakistan IT.

Sindh Government youth IT Sharjeel Inam Memon Sindh Information Minister People IT programme

Comments

200 characters

Sindh launches second phase of People’s IT programme

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

PSMA urges govt to deregulate sugar industry

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

UAE golden visa issue: FTO irked by FBR’s ‘inefficiency’

Senate elections on 11 seats of KP today

KP governor administers oath to Opposition MPAs

Traders, politicians reject hike in POL products’ prices

Pakistan embassy to host matchmaking event for Pak, Chinese entrepreneurs

Gandapur to challenge governor-administered oath of MPAs

First half of 2025: 336,999 Pakistanis went abroad for employment: ministry

Read more stories