LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of renowned broadcaster Yasmin Tahir.

In her condolence message, the chief minister paid tribute to Yasmin Tahir’s remarkable contributions to the field of broadcasting and said her voice and presence left a lasting impact on generations of listeners. She extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025