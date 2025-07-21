BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
President NKATI praises KCCI for organising successful protest

Recorder Report Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 07:01am

KARACHI: President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), Faisal Moiz Khan has appealed to Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir to assist in resolving the issues of the business community through their genuine representatives and with written assurances, so that the wheels of national industry can move forward without fear, and export consignments continue uninterrupted.

He demanded the reinstatement of the Final Tax Regime for exporters.

He expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for organizing a highly successful strike on the appeal of KCCI President Muhammad Javed Bilwani. He said this peaceful protest was a powerful way to make the government hear the voice of the business community.

The unanimous protest was against the oppressive, unrealistic, and business-unfriendly tax measures imposed through the Finance Act 2025–26.

He paid heartfelt tribute to the KCCI leadership for the historic success of the strike held on Saturday, July 19.

Faisal Moiz Khan stated that the business community had repeatedly conveyed its concerns to the government and also submitted positive suggestions through the Karachi Chamber. Unfortunately, those suggestions were not taken seriously. He particularly criticized sections 37A and 37B of the Income Tax Ordinance, which give authorities the power to arrest taxpayers and initiate cases without due legal process—an act he described as completely unjust and a means of creating a climate of fear. Additionally, he condemned the harsh penalties on cash transactions under Section 21(s), which remain a common business practice in Pakistan.

Faisal Moiz Khan added that, shaken by the impact of the strike, certain government representatives and bureaucrats have launched campaigns against KCCI President Javed Bilwani, prominent trader leader Zubair Motiwala, and Lahore Chamber President Abu Zar Shad.

