Pakistan Print 2025-07-21

ESUP hosts prestigious annual dinner in Karachi

Press Release Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 07:03am

KARACHI: The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) held its annual dinner on July 19, 2025, in Karachi, bringing together a distinguished gathering of life members, diplomats, and government officials in celebration of cultural and intellectual exchange.

The evening was graced by prominent personalities, including ESUP’s Patron-in-Chief Aziz Memon and President Pervez Madraswala. The event’s Chief Guest, Sindh Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, was warmly welcomed and presented with a commemorative shield by ESUP leadership in recognition of his continued support for educational and cultural initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

