ABHI partners with Younus Textile Mills to roll out EWA

KARACHI: ABHI has partnered with Younus Textile Mills (YTM) to roll out Earned Wage Access (EWA) for its workforce. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to improving the financial health of employees across Pakistan’s textile industry.

With ABHI’s EWA solution, Younus Textile Mills employees can instantly access a portion of their earned wages before payday, anytime, anywhere, through the ABHI app or SMS, with funds disbursed in under 30 seconds.

Muhammad Hassan Tabba, CEO, Younus Textile Mills Limited said that Younus Textile Mills believed that empowered employees drive sustainable growth. Partnering with ABHI is another step in our mission to foster a progressive and supportive workplace culture, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025