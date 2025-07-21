BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
‘Sindh govt fully prepared for monsoon challenges’

Recorder Report Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 07:13am

KARACHI: As the monsoon season sets in, Spokesman Sindh Government Mustafa Abdullah Baloch has announced that the Sindh Government is fully prepared to tackle the challenges expected from upcoming heavy rains, saying that the provincial administration has taken all necessary steps to safeguard lives, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Baloch has said that the Monsoon Contingency Plan 2025 has been activated across the province in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administrations. The plan includes de-silting of drains, deployment of dewatering pumps, establishment of emergency control rooms, and a province-wide alert system to respond swiftly to any rain-related emergency. “

He said that special attention is being given to rural areas where the impact of flooding can be more severe. The Agriculture and Livestock Departments have activated mobile units for veterinary care and fodder distribution. Crop-monitoring teams are also in place to assess potential damage and provide immediate support.

He said that the government is in close coordination with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) for real-time weather updates. He noted that early warnings are being shared with all local bodies, and flood-prone areas are under active surveillance. “We are ready to respond the moment a risk is detected.”

To ensure public safety, the Information Department has launched a mass awareness campaign across television, radio, and digital platforms. Citizens are being advised to follow safety guidelines, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, and contact local help-lines in case of emergencies.

“The Sindh Government has taken all necessary precautions to mitigate the risks associated with heavy rains. With well-coordinated planning, adequate resources, and active field teams across the province, we are in a strong position to respond effectively to any situation that may arise. Our focus remains on protecting lives, maintaining essential services, and ensuring timely support wherever needed,” he said.

