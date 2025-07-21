BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-07-21

Castigation versus prosecution

Published 21 Jul, 2025 05:37am

EDITORIAL: United Kingdom has lifted the ban on operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in its territory and it can now apply to resume operations after five years of suspension.

The airline suffered incalculable financial (projected though not verified at 200 billion rupees) and prestige loss subsequent to a statement made on 24 June 2020 by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on the floor of the House, claiming that there were 860 active pilots in the country and 262 had appeared in exams through proxies.

According to him, almost 30 percent of pilots held fake or improper licences and did not have flying experience to boot. This generated legitimate concern in the international aviation agency and Western countries, including the UK, and PIA operations were banned in Europe and the US in July 2020 while Pakistani pilots employed in international airlines were grounded.

The following day, PIA spokesman announced that the airline had grounded 150 pilots of 434 pilots based on bogus licences which led to the European Union banning the airline from its airports. In July, European Union and the US banned PIA flights.

Sarwar’s statement followed the 22 May 2020 devastating plane crash in Karachi that killed 97 with the final report released by Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of Pakistan on 25 February 2024 that stipulated that primary causes of the accident were (i) the aircraft made gear-up landing where both engines’ nacelle made contact with runway; (ii) both engines were damaged causing loss of engine oil and lubrication, which resulted in failure of both engines during go-around; and (iii) lack of communication between the ATC and the flight crew regarding gear-up landing, particularly once aircraft was on the runway. And a contributing cause cited was non-adherence to SOPs and disregard of ATC instructions during the event flight, a rather disturbing finding.

Twenty-five days before the final report of the 22 May crash was released, on 31 January 2025, the federal cabinet ordered an inquiry against Ghulam Sarwar for “irresponsible and speculative statements” that triggered a ban on PIA in Europe and the US.

Explosions of justified outrage have been expressed by members of the incumbent government at the majorly negative repercussions of Sarwar’s 2020 statement, which accounted for the losses suffered by the airline that, in turn, required massive annual injections at the taxpayers’ expense — an outrage that is without doubt shared by the hundreds of thousands who were forced to fly by foreign airlines and take a circuitous and more expensive route to Pakistan.

However, while clamour for prosecution and restitution against Ghulam Sarwar is justified yet the constitution of Pakistan expressly states that “all executive actions of the federal government shall be expressed to be taken in the name of the President and the federal government shall by rules specify the manner in which orders and other instruments made and executed [in the name of the President] shall be authenticated, and the validity of any order or instrument so authenticated shall not be questioned in any court on the ground that it was not made or executed by the President” — who has immunity from prosecution till his holding of office.

This immunity is available to decisions, however flawed, taken by cabinet members around the world. Furthermore, no action can be taken against anything said during the proceedings of parliament and, therefore, it may not be possible to prosecute Ghulam Sarwar for his outrageous and inaccurate claims made on the floor of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PIA UK Ghulam Sarwar Khan US flights PIA flights Pakistani pilots Pia flights to Europe

Comments

200 characters

Castigation versus prosecution

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

PSMA urges govt to deregulate sugar industry

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

UAE golden visa issue: FTO irked by FBR’s ‘inefficiency’

Senate elections on 11 seats of KP today

KP governor administers oath to Opposition MPAs

Traders, politicians reject hike in POL products’ prices

Pakistan embassy to host matchmaking event for Pak, Chinese entrepreneurs

Gandapur to challenge governor-administered oath of MPAs

First half of 2025: 336,999 Pakistanis went abroad for employment: ministry

Read more stories