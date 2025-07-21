BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Opinion Print 2025-07-21

The challenge of Fitna-Al-Hindu­stan

Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 07:59am

Security forces killed four terrorists during an operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district, the military’s media wing said in a statement yesterday.

According to media reports, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the intelligence-based operation took place on the night of July 19-20, upon the “reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan”.

It is important to recall that in May this year, the government designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna-Al-Hindu­stan. In my view, irked by its defeat in the four-day conflict with Pakistan, India has stepped up its support to Fitna-Al-Hindustan with a view to encouraging militants to accelerate their terrorist activities in Balochistan.

Not only has India regressed immensely since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, it is also promoting, encouraging and sponsoring terrorist activities in different parts of the world, including Pakistan. The world community must take note of growing violations of the international law by India.

Nasir Bangash, (Peshawar)

