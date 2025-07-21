BD signs US wheat-import deal in bid to curb tariff pressure

DHAKA: Bangladesh signed a deal on Sunday to import 700,000 tonnes of wheat annually from the United States over the next five years, in a move aimed at securing tariff relief from the Trump administration amid growing trade tensions, officials said.

The agreement — formalised through a memorandum of understanding inked in Dhaka between the Ministry of Food and trade group US Wheat Associates — comes at a critical moment, with Washington set to impose a 35% tariff on Bangladeshi exports from August 1. Officials in Dhaka hope the pact will help narrow Bangladesh’s $6 billion trade deficit with the US and pave the way for more-favourable treatment of key export items shipments to the United States.