BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-07-21

Putin meets Khamenei’s top adviser Larijani for nuclear talks

AFP Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 07:46am

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a surprise meeting with Ali Larijani, top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader on nuclear issues, to discuss Tehran’s nuclear programme in the Kremlin on Sunday.

Moscow has a cordial relationship with Iran’s clerical leadership and provides crucial backing for Tehran but did not swing forcefully behind its partner even after the United States joined Israel’s massive bombing campaign on Iran in June.

Larijani “conveyed assessments of the escalating situation in the Middle East and around the Iranian nuclear programme”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the unannounced meeting.

Putin had expressed Russia’s “well-known positions on how to stabilize the situation in the region and on the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear programme”, he added.

Separately, a German diplomatic source told AFP on Sunday that Britain, France and Germany are planning to hold fresh talks with Iran on its nuclear programme in the coming days.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency also reported that Tehran had agreed to hold talks with the three European countries, citing an unnamed source.

Last week, Russia had slammed a story by US news outlet Axios citing anonymous sources that said Putin had “encouraged” Iran to accept a deal with the United States that would prevent the Islamic republic from enriching uranium.

Iran has consistently denied seeking a nuclear weapon, while defending its “legitimate rights” to the peaceful use of atomic energy.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Russian President Vladimir Putin Iran nuclear talks Iran nuclear programme Russia and Iran Ali Larijani

Comments

200 characters

Putin meets Khamenei’s top adviser Larijani for nuclear talks

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

PSMA urges govt to deregulate sugar industry

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

UAE golden visa issue: FTO irked by FBR’s ‘inefficiency’

Senate elections on 11 seats of KP today

KP governor administers oath to Opposition MPAs

Traders, politicians reject hike in POL products’ prices

Pakistan embassy to host matchmaking event for Pak, Chinese entrepreneurs

Gandapur to challenge governor-administered oath of MPAs

First half of 2025: 336,999 Pakistanis went abroad for employment: ministry

Read more stories