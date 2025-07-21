BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
World Print 2025-07-21

Saudi Arabia announces new low-cost airline

Reuters Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 07:45am

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday the planned establishment of a new national low-cost airline with a fleet of 45 planes to be ready by 2030, state media reported.

The United Arab Emirates’s carrier Air Arabia was among an alliance of three companies that won a bid to operate the new airline, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said.

The new carrier would operate domestic and international flights from and to King Fahd international airport in Dammam, the authority added.

The airline will serve 24 domestic destinations and 57 international destinations, with the aim of transporting 10 million passengers annually, state media said.

